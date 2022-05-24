SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB) Downgraded by StockNews.com to Sell

SouthState (NASDAQ:SSB – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stephens increased their price objective on shares of SouthState from $76.00 to $84.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. DA Davidson reduced their price target on shares of SouthState to $91.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James lifted their price objective on shares of SouthState from $92.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of SouthState from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $93.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $86.54.

NASDAQ SSB traded up $1.24 on Monday, reaching $76.25. The company had a trading volume of 268,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 399,156. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.83. SouthState has a 1-year low of $62.60 and a 1-year high of $93.34. The company’s fifty day moving average is $79.43 and its 200-day moving average is $82.37.

SouthState ( NASDAQ:SSB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The bank reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.31 by $0.38. SouthState had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 10.33%. The business had revenue of $347.56 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $349.97 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.17 EPS. SouthState’s quarterly revenue was down 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that SouthState will post 6.57 earnings per share for the current year.

In other SouthState news, insider Greg A. Lapointe sold 1,470 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.15, for a total value of $120,760.50. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Ernest S. Pinner sold 1,111 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total transaction of $99,990.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 7,831 shares of company stock valued at $667,280 over the last quarter. 1.88% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 102.5% in the 3rd quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 328 shares of the bank’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Sound Income Strategies LLC grew its position in shares of SouthState by 166.7% in the 1st quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 480 shares of the bank’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont purchased a new stake in shares of SouthState in the 4th quarter worth about $52,000. Andrew Hill Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 4th quarter valued at about $53,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in SouthState during the 1st quarter valued at about $54,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

SouthState Corporation operates as the bank holding company for SouthState Bank, National Association that provides a range of banking services and products to individuals and companies. It accepts checking accounts, savings deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, certificates of deposits, money market accounts, and other time deposits.

