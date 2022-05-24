Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML) Receives “Buy” Rating from Berenberg Bank

Sovereign Metals (LON:SVML – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Berenberg Bank in a report released on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They presently have a GBX 51 ($0.64) price target on the stock. Berenberg Bank’s price objective would indicate a potential upside of 72.88% from the stock’s current price.

Shares of LON SVML opened at GBX 29.50 ($0.37) on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 36.73. The firm has a market capitalization of £130.12 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -19.67. Sovereign Metals has a one year low of GBX 22 ($0.28) and a one year high of GBX 53.90 ($0.68).

Get Sovereign Metals alerts:

Sovereign Metals Company Profile (Get Rating)

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Sovereign Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sovereign Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.