S&P Global Inc. (SPGI) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 26th

S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Monday, February 28th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 27th will be given a dividend of 0.85 per share by the business services provider on Friday, June 10th. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 26th. This is a positive change from S&P Global’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.77.

S&P Global has increased its dividend by an average of 15.5% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 50 consecutive years. S&P Global has a dividend payout ratio of 22.0% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect S&P Global to earn $15.60 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $3.40 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 21.8%.

NYSE:SPGI opened at $350.52 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $381.72 and a 200 day moving average of $414.51. S&P Global has a 52 week low of $322.20 and a 52 week high of $484.21. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28. The firm has a market capitalization of $119.12 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.05.

S&P Global ( NYSE:SPGI Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The business services provider reported $2.89 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.99 by ($0.10). S&P Global had a net margin of 40.43% and a return on equity of 31.07%. The firm had revenue of $2.39 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.04 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 18.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that S&P Global will post 13.08 EPS for the current year.

Several brokerages have commented on SPGI. UBS Group decreased their price objective on shares of S&P Global from $486.00 to $441.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. Redburn Partners began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of S&P Global in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of S&P Global from $462.00 to $433.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, S&P Global currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $467.57.

In other news, EVP Nancy Luquette sold 2,287 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $333.74, for a total transaction of $763,263.38. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,667 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,891,304.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Steven J. Kemps sold 1,591 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $407.23, for a total transaction of $647,902.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 15,567 shares of company stock worth $5,914,500 over the last three months. 0.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 42.5% in the 1st quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 1,831 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $751,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Nomura Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $6,317,000. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 161.7% in the 1st quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 64,776 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $26,570,000 after purchasing an additional 40,021 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of S&P Global in the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,312,000. Finally, Wealthfront Advisers LLC lifted its stake in shares of S&P Global by 62.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 22,863 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $9,377,000 after purchasing an additional 8,817 shares during the period. 94.26% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates in six divisions: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

