Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. The firm currently has a $0.75 price objective on the biotechnology company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 6.05% from the stock’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is opportunistically acquiring and advancing a diversified portfolio of oncology drug candidates that meet critical health challenges for which there are few other treatment options. Spectrum’s expertise lies in identifying undervalued drugs with demonstrated safety and efficacy, and adding value through further clinical development and selection of the most viable and low-risk methods of commercialization. The company’s pipeline includes promising early and late-stage drug candidates with unique formulations and mechanisms of action that address the needs of seriously ill patients, such as at-home chemotherapy and new treatment regimens for refractory disease. “

SPPI has been the topic of several other research reports. JMP Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price target on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Wednesday, April 13th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. B. Riley dropped their price objective on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.92.

Shares of NASDAQ:SPPI traded down $0.03 on Tuesday, reaching $0.71. 38,716 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,808,830. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The company has a market capitalization of $127.36 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.23. The company has a fifty day moving average of $0.99 and a 200-day moving average of $1.13. Spectrum Pharmaceuticals has a twelve month low of $0.60 and a twelve month high of $4.54.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:SPPI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 17th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.21) by ($0.05). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.36) EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Spectrum Pharmaceuticals will post -0.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirabella Financial Services LLP bought a new position in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals during the first quarter worth $27,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 69.1% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,404,039 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,811,000 after buying an additional 573,790 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 5.5% in the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 432,628 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $559,000 after purchasing an additional 22,726 shares during the period. Ergoteles LLC acquired a new stake in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth $386,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in Spectrum Pharmaceuticals by 40.4% in the first quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 849,041 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $1,095,000 after purchasing an additional 244,100 shares during the period. 58.51% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals Company Profile

Spectrum Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes oncology and hematology drug products. The company's products under development include Eflapegrastim, a novel long-acting granulocyte colony-stimulating factor for chemotherapy-induced neutropenia; Poziotinib, a novel irreversible tyrosine kinase inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer tumors with various mutations; and Anti-CD20-IFNa, an antibody-interferon fusion molecule directed against CD20 that is in Phase I development for the treatment of patients with relapsed or refractory non-Hodgkin's lymphoma, including diffuse large B-cell lymphoma.

