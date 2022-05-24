Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys A$19,916.80 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider James Joughin purchased 311,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,916.80 ($14,125.39).

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.

Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd. provides telecommunication, cloud, managed IT, and cyber security services to small, medium, and enterprise size businesses in Australia. The company offers managed IT services; cyber security; work from home; back-up internet connections and unified communications; personal and business internet; and IT support services.

