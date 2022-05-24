Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1) Insider Buys A$19,916.80 in Stock

Spirit Technology Solutions Ltd (ASX:ST1 – Get Rating) insider James Joughin purchased 311,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was bought at an average cost of A$0.06 ($0.05) per share, for a total transaction of A$19,916.80 ($14,125.39).
The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 25.70, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.61.
Spirit Technology Solutions Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Articles
- Zoom Video Communications Is Primed To Launch Higher
- Fundamental Strength Makes Williams-Sonoma One for Your Recovery Watchlist
- Veeva Systems: Increasing NDR and Other Wins
- Institutions Buy The Dip In Petco Health and Wellness Company
- Autozone Edges Past Advanced Auto Parts In Q1 2022
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Spirit Technology Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.