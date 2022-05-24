Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK) Price Target Lowered to $132.00 at BTIG Research

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) had its price target dropped by investment analysts at BTIG Research from $155.00 to $132.00 in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports. BTIG Research’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.42% from the company’s current price.

A number of other research firms have also recently commented on SPLK. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on Splunk from $205.00 to $232.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, March 7th. JMP Securities downgraded Splunk from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 22nd. Mizuho dropped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Daiwa Capital Markets upgraded shares of Splunk from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the company from $134.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Friday, March 4th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their price objective on Splunk from $120.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $154.61.

Splunk stock opened at $98.20 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $124.15 and a 200-day moving average of $122.60. The stock has a market capitalization of $15.80 billion, a PE ratio of -11.90 and a beta of 1.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 1.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.09. Splunk has a twelve month low of $84.63 and a twelve month high of $176.66.

Splunk ( NASDAQ:SPLK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 2nd. The software company reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.21) by $0.85. Splunk had a negative return on equity of 128.38% and a negative net margin of 50.08%. The business had revenue of $901.12 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $774.08 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.61) earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Splunk will post -4.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CAO Timothy Emanuelson sold 257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $141.00, for a total value of $36,237.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 22,239 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,135,699. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Morgan sold 1,588 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.25, for a total value of $178,253.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 2,491 shares of company stock worth $295,240 in the last quarter. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in SPLK. Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in Splunk by 4.2% in the 1st quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 7,889,961 shares of the software company’s stock worth $1,172,527,000 after acquiring an additional 320,910 shares during the last quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its stake in Splunk by 12.3% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 5,753,569 shares of the software company’s stock worth $855,038,000 after purchasing an additional 628,288 shares during the last quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter valued at about $535,507,000. Pictet Asset Management SA boosted its stake in Splunk by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 4,383,407 shares of the software company’s stock worth $507,248,000 after buying an additional 204,107 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP lifted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 32.5% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,420,664 shares of the software company’s stock worth $395,839,000 after acquiring an additional 838,240 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.60% of the company’s stock.

Splunk Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides software and cloud solutions that deliver and operationalize insights from the data generated by digital systems in the United States and internationally. The company offers Splunk Platform, a real-time data platform comprising collection, streaming, indexing, search, reporting, analysis, machine learning, alerting, monitoring, and data management capabilities.

