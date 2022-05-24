Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD) Receives Average Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Sportradar Group AG (NASDAQ:SRAD – Get Rating) has been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen brokerages that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and eight have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $20.27.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $35.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $22.00) on shares of Sportradar Group in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Sportradar Group from $24.00 to $14.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Bank of America downgraded shares of Sportradar Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $18.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, Benchmark cut their price target on shares of Sportradar Group from $30.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th.

Shares of NASDAQ SRAD opened at $9.09 on Tuesday. Sportradar Group has a 12-month low of $8.72 and a 12-month high of $28.22. The company has a quick ratio of 3.36, a current ratio of 3.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $13.18 and its two-hundred day moving average is $15.05.

Sportradar Group ( NASDAQ:SRAD Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.03 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $188.36 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $176.94 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Sportradar Group will post 0.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Caas Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $3,406,000. Baldwin Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $265,000. Balyasny Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,691,000. ArrowMark Colorado Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $45,260,000. Finally, Bullseye Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Sportradar Group during the 3rd quarter valued at $475,000. 61.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Sportradar Group

Sportradar Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides sports data services for the sports betting and media industries in the United Kingdom, the United States, Malta, Switzerland, and internationally. Its sports data services to the bookmaking under the Betradar brand name, and to the international media industry under the Sportradar Media Services brand name.

