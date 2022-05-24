Sportsman’s Warehouse (SPWH) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Tuesday, May 31st. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.01) per share for the quarter. Sportsman’s Warehouse has set its Q1 2022 guidance at $-0.010-$0.010 EPS and its Q1 guidance at $(0.01)-0.01 EPS.Parties that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Sportsman’s Warehouse (NASDAQ:SPWH – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $416.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $406.78 million. Sportsman’s Warehouse had a return on equity of 30.22% and a net margin of 7.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 5.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.75 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect Sportsman’s Warehouse to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NASDAQ SPWH opened at $9.30 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $408.08 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.83 and a beta of 0.97. Sportsman’s Warehouse has a twelve month low of $8.78 and a twelve month high of $18.05. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $10.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $11.81.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SPWH. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 62.1% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 4,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $82,000 after buying an additional 1,770 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 50.5% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,666,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,618,000 after buying an additional 559,150 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Sportsman’s Warehouse by 8.9% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 84,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,485,000 after buying an additional 6,888 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.9% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 206,842 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 5,842 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Sportsman’s Warehouse by 2.3% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 311,124 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,672,000 after purchasing an additional 6,943 shares in the last quarter.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. B. Riley assumed coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $14.00 target price on the stock. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Sportsman’s Warehouse from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. TheStreet downgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 9th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Sportsman’s Warehouse from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $12.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Sportsman’s Warehouse in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $15.60.

Sportsman's Warehouse Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an outdoor sporting goods retailer in the United States. It offers camping products, such as backpacks, camp essentials, canoes and kayaks, coolers, outdoor cooking equipment, sleeping bags, tents, and tools; and apparel products, including camouflage, jackets, hats, outerwear, sportswear, technical gear, and work wear.

