SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY) Stock Rating Lowered by Citigroup

SSE (OTCMKTS:SSEZY – Get Rating) was downgraded by equities researchers at Citigroup from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also weighed in on SSEZY. Societe Generale raised their target price on SSE from GBX 1,860 ($23.41) to GBX 2,100 ($26.43) in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Berenberg Bank raised SSE from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on SSE from GBX 1,900 ($23.91) to GBX 2,200 ($27.68) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised SSE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, SSE has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $1,086.38.

OTCMKTS SSEZY opened at $23.99 on Tuesday. SSE has a fifty-two week low of $19.98 and a fifty-two week high of $24.18. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $23.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.20.

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

