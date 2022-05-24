SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Peel Hunt

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reissued by Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 34.62% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on SSPG. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research note on Tuesday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on SSP Group in a research report on Thursday, March 3rd. They issued an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Morgan Stanley restated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) target price on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, May 16th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat.com, SSP Group presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 347.25 ($4.37).

LON SSPG opened at GBX 260 ($3.27) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £2.07 billion and a PE ratio of -5.04. SSP Group has a twelve month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a twelve month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 234.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 248.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

