SSP Group’s (SSPG) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Shore Capital

SSP Group (LON:SSPG – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Shore Capital in a report issued on Tuesday, Digital Look reports.

A number of other brokerages have also issued reports on SSPG. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 333 ($4.19) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a report on Monday, February 7th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on shares of SSP Group from GBX 330 ($4.15) to GBX 300 ($3.78) and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of SSP Group in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a GBX 370 ($4.66) price objective for the company. Barclays restated an “overweight” rating and set a GBX 350 ($4.40) price objective on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of SSP Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of GBX 347.25 ($4.37).

LON:SSPG opened at GBX 264.24 ($3.33) on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of GBX 234.32 and a 200 day moving average price of GBX 248.85. The stock has a market capitalization of £2.10 billion and a P/E ratio of -5.15. SSP Group has a 12-month low of GBX 205.20 ($2.58) and a 12-month high of GBX 340.80 ($4.29). The company has a current ratio of 0.80, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 726.14.

SSP Group plc operates food and beverage outlets. The company operates outlets at airports, railway stations, motorway service areas, hospitals, and shopping centers. It operates approximately 550 brands in 36 countries in the United Kingdom, Europe, North America, and internationally. SSP Group plc was incorporated in 2006 and is headquartered in London, the United Kingdom.

