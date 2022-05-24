SSR Mining (SSRM) – Investment Analysts’ Recent Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of SSR Mining (NASDAQ: SSRM) recently:

5/18/2022 – SSR Mining was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/10/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target lowered by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$33.00 to C$32.50.

5/4/2022 – SSR Mining was upgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating. They now have a $23.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “SSR Mining Inc. is a mining company. It focused on the operation, development, exploration and acquisition of precious metal projects. The company primarily explores for gold, silver, and mineral properties. It principally serves electronics, coin fabrication, dentistry, jewelry, other industrial, technology, pharmaceuticals and solar energy markets. SSR Mining Inc, formerly known as Silver Standard Resources Inc, is based in Vancouver, Canada. “

5/4/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at TD Securities from C$38.00 to C$39.00.

4/20/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at National Bank Financial from C$30.00 to C$33.00.

4/19/2022 – SSR Mining had its price target raised by analysts at Scotiabank from C$31.00 to C$33.50.

3/31/2022 – SSR Mining is now covered by analysts at StockNews.com. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Shares of SSRM stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $20.41. 89,172 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,997,035. SSR Mining Inc. has a 1 year low of $14.19 and a 1 year high of $24.58. The company’s 50 day moving average is $21.68 and its two-hundred day moving average is $19.34. The company has a current ratio of 6.02, a quick ratio of 4.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. The firm has a market cap of $4.34 billion, a PE ratio of 14.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.90.

SSR Mining (NASDAQ:SSRM – Get Rating) (TSE:SSO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.04. SSR Mining had a return on equity of 8.77% and a net margin of 20.93%. The company had revenue of $355.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $351.25 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that SSR Mining Inc. will post 1.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.07 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.37%. SSR Mining’s payout ratio is 20.14%.

In related news, CFO Alison Lynn White sold 4,223 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.07, for a total value of $93,201.61. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.51% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of SSRM. Norges Bank purchased a new position in SSR Mining in the fourth quarter worth about $44,132,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in SSR Mining in the first quarter worth approximately $42,169,000. Paulson & CO. Inc. raised its stake in SSR Mining by 138.1% in the fourth quarter. Paulson & CO. Inc. now owns 3,120,242 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $55,228,000 after buying an additional 1,810,000 shares in the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp raised its stake in SSR Mining by 7.5% in the first quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 22,323,546 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $485,536,000 after buying an additional 1,550,609 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in SSR Mining by 173.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,339,247 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $50,876,000 after purchasing an additional 1,484,016 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.13% of the company’s stock.

SSR Mining Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and operation of precious metal resource properties in Turkey and the Americas. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and zinc deposits. Its projects include the Çöpler Gold mine located in Erzincan, Turkey; the Marigold mine located in Humboldt County, Nevada, the United States; the Seabee Gold Operation located in Saskatchewan, Canada; and the Puna Operations in Jujuy, Argentina.

