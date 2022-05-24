St. James’s Place (LON:STJ) Receives Equal Weight Rating from Barclays

St. James’s Place (LON:STJ – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “equal weight” rating reissued by research analysts at Barclays in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 1,767 ($22.23) price target on the stock. Barclays‘s price target would suggest a potential upside of 42.96% from the stock’s current price.

STJ has been the topic of a number of other reports. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 1,750 ($22.02) target price on shares of St. James’s Place in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Citigroup reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a GBX 1,680 ($21.14) price objective on shares of St. James’s Place in a research note on Wednesday, January 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,700 ($21.39) to GBX 1,600 ($20.13) and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Shore Capital reiterated an “under review” rating on shares of St. James’s Place in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on St. James’s Place from GBX 1,610 ($20.26) to GBX 1,680 ($21.14) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 24th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 1,655.78 ($20.84).

Get St. James's Place alerts:

LON:STJ opened at GBX 1,236 ($15.55) on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is GBX 1,354.55 and its 200-day moving average is GBX 1,478.42. St. James’s Place has a 1-year low of GBX 1,156.50 ($14.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 1,742.50 ($21.93). The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.31. The stock has a market cap of £6.71 billion and a P/E ratio of 23.62.

In related news, insider Andrew Croft purchased 134 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 1,464 ($18.42) per share, for a total transaction of £1,961.76 ($2,468.55). Also, insider Ian Gascoigne sold 29,722 shares of St. James’s Place stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 1,280 ($16.11), for a total transaction of £380,441.60 ($478,723.54).

About St. James’s Place (Get Rating)

St. James's Place plc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm launches and manages equity, fixed income, and balanced mutual funds for its clients. It invests in public equity and fixed income market across the globe. The firm was formerly known as St. James's Place Capital plc. St.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for St. James's Place Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for St. James's Place and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.