Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.10 EPS

Star Equity (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) announced its earnings results on Monday. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.10, MarketWatch Earnings reports. Star Equity had a negative return on equity of 29.99% and a negative net margin of 2.80%. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.35) EPS.

STRR stock opened at $0.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.54 million, a PE ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 0.43. Star Equity has a 52 week low of $0.72 and a 52 week high of $4.67. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.03 and a 200 day moving average of $1.64.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in Star Equity stock. Virtu Financial LLC increased its position in Star Equity Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRR – Get Rating) by 239.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 44,900 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 31,684 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC owned approximately 0.30% of Star Equity worth $51,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). Institutional investors and hedge funds own 60.24% of the company’s stock.

Star Equity Holdings, Inc provides healthcare solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Diagnostic Services, Diagnostic Imaging, Construction, and Investments. It offers imaging services primarily to cardiologists, internal medicine physicians, and family practice doctors; and imaging systems, including nuclear cardiac and general purpose nuclear imaging systems to physician offices and hospitals.

