Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) Stock Rating Lowered by Zacks Investment Research

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have a $82.00 target price on the basic materials company’s stock. Zacks Investment Research‘s price target suggests a potential upside of 5.70% from the company’s current price.

According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the second quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, the company’s operations face challenges from higher input costs. The chip shortage has also led to a slowdown in steel demand in automotive. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on STLD. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $100.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on Steel Dynamics in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on Steel Dynamics from $95.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $89.00.

NASDAQ:STLD traded down $0.55 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $77.58. The company had a trading volume of 45,452 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,398,011. Steel Dynamics has a 1-year low of $50.54 and a 1-year high of $100.37. The firm has a market cap of $14.64 billion, a PE ratio of 4.00 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $83.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $70.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 3.42 and a quick ratio of 1.74.

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The basic materials company reported $6.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.58 by $0.44. Steel Dynamics had a return on equity of 69.88% and a net margin of 19.02%. The company had revenue of $5.57 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.35 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.10 earnings per share. Steel Dynamics’s revenue for the quarter was up 57.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Steel Dynamics will post 20.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Steel Dynamics announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback plan on Monday, February 28th that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.25 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the basic materials company to repurchase up to 8.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

In other news, SVP Christopher A. Graham sold 4,425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.51, for a total transaction of $338,556.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 5.40% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 38.3% during the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 51,775 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 14,326 shares during the period. Toroso Investments LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $1,679,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Steel Dynamics by 12.8% during the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 156,812 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $13,083,000 after acquiring an additional 17,807 shares during the period. Range Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $724,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in Steel Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at about $2,149,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

Steel Dynamics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a steel producer and metal recycler in the United States. It operates through three segments: Steel Operations, Metals Recycling Operations, and Steel Fabrication Operations. The Steel Operations segment offers hot roll, cold roll, and coated steel products; parallel flange beams and channel sections, flat bars, large unequal leg angles, and reinforcing bars, as well as standard strength carbon, intermediate alloy hardness, and premium grade rail products; and engineered special-bar-quality products, merchant-bar-quality products, and other engineered round steel bars.

