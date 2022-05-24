Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) has earned an average recommendation of “Buy” from the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 1 year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research note on Monday, March 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 price target on the stock. BNP Paribas raised shares of Stelco to a “buy” rating and set a C$56.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 15th. National Bankshares lowered shares of Stelco from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating and lifted their price target for the company from C$48.00 to C$55.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Finally, Scotiabank cut their price target on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th.

Stelco stock opened at C$38.39 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$47.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$42.33. Stelco has a fifty-two week low of C$30.37 and a fifty-two week high of C$56.99. The firm has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.13%. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

