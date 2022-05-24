Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC) Receives C$58.55 Average Target Price from Brokerages

Shares of Stelco Holdings Inc (TSE:STLC – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation and five have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is C$58.55.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$61.00 to C$62.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$56.00 to C$53.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. Eight Capital assumed coverage on shares of Stelco in a research report on Monday, March 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a C$62.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$62.00 to C$67.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 14th. Finally, Cormark increased their target price on shares of Stelco from C$55.50 to C$64.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th.

Get Stelco alerts:

Stelco stock opened at C$38.39 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day moving average of C$47.60 and a 200-day moving average of C$42.33. Stelco has a 1 year low of C$30.37 and a 1 year high of C$56.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 30.44, a current ratio of 1.86 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The company has a market capitalization of C$2.77 billion and a P/E ratio of 1.77.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 20th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. Stelco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

Stelco Company Profile (Get Rating)

Stelco Holdings Inc is Canada-based company and owner of one of the technologically advanced integrated steelmaking facilities in North America. The Company produce flat-rolled value-added steels, including coated, cold-rolled and hot-rolled steel products as well as metallurgical coke. With gauge, crown, and shape control, as well as reliable uniformity of mechanical properties, The Company’s steel products are supplied to customers in the construction, automotive and energy industries across Canada and the United States, as well as to a variety of steel service centers, which are regional distributors of steel products.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stelco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stelco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.