Stephen A. Riddick Sells 3,569 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.
Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 1,128,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.
Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.
TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.
Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)
Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.
