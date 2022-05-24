Stephen A. Riddick Sells 3,569 Shares of Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB) Stock

Tenable Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) General Counsel Stephen A. Riddick sold 3,569 shares of Tenable stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.42, for a total transaction of $169,241.98. Following the transaction, the general counsel now directly owns 43,772 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,075,668.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of NASDAQ TENB traded up $1.86 during trading on Monday, hitting $49.18. 1,128,781 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,224,473. The company has a market cap of $5.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -84.79 and a beta of 1.53. Tenable Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $38.77 and a 1 year high of $63.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $54.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 1.55.

Get Tenable alerts:

Tenable (NASDAQ:TENB – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.15) by $0.21. Tenable had a negative net margin of 10.99% and a negative return on equity of 27.76%. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted ($0.03) earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Tenable Holdings, Inc. will post -0.55 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TENB. Arizona State Retirement System raised its position in shares of Tenable by 1.3% in the 1st quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 20,331 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after purchasing an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 40,071 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,207,000 after acquiring an additional 371 shares in the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its position in shares of Tenable by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 66,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,854,000 after acquiring an additional 407 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust acquired a new stake in Tenable in the first quarter worth $25,000. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners increased its position in Tenable by 165.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 795 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after buying an additional 495 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 83.39% of the company’s stock.

TENB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tenable from $62.00 to $75.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Tenable in a research note on Monday, April 11th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $70.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their target price on shares of Tenable from $63.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Tenable from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Tenable in a report on Monday, April 11th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $67.29.

Tenable Company Profile (Get Rating)

Tenable Holdings, Inc provides cyber exposure solutions for in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Japan. Its platforms include Tenable.io, a cloud-delivered software as a service that provides organizations with a risk-based view of traditional and modern attack surfaces; Tenable.cs, a cloud-native application platform that enables organizations to programmatically detect and fix cloud infrastructure misconfigurations; Tenable.io WAS, which provides scanning for modern web applications; and Tenable.ep, an unified platform that helps organizations identify, assess, and accurately prioritize cyber risks across the entire attack surface.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Tenable Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tenable and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.