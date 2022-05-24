Stephens Lowers OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) to Equal Weight

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX – Get Rating) was downgraded by analysts at Stephens from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports.

Several other research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of OncoCyte from $11.00 to $6.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded OncoCyte from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 13th. Needham & Company LLC cut their target price on shares of OncoCyte from $5.00 to $4.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 11th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of OncoCyte from $1.80 to $1.40 in a research report on Sunday, May 15th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $3.90.

NYSEAMERICAN:OCX opened at $1.08 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $107.93 million, a P/E ratio of -1.40 and a beta of 1.87. OncoCyte has a 12-month low of $1.07 and a 12-month high of $6.25.

OncoCyte ( NYSEAMERICAN:OCX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.11) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.01. OncoCyte had a negative return on equity of 52.12% and a negative net margin of 877.80%. Analysts expect that OncoCyte will post -0.52 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. acquired 6,003,752 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 14th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.33 per share, for a total transaction of $7,984,990.16. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 23,353,697 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $31,060,417.01. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Cavan M. Redmond purchased 40,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $1.19 per share, with a total value of $47,600.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders acquired 6,125,252 shares of company stock valued at $8,137,390 in the last three months. Insiders own 4.06% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in OncoCyte by 358.6% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 11,278 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 8,819 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of OncoCyte during the third quarter valued at $50,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. bought a new stake in OncoCyte in the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in OncoCyte in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Finally, Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in OncoCyte by 166.7% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 18,279 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 11,425 shares during the period. 93.59% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

OncoCyte Corporation, a molecular diagnostics company, researches, develops, and commercializes proprietary laboratory-developed tests for the detection of cancer in the United States and internationally. The company offers DetermaRx, a molecular test for early-stage adenocarcinoma of the lung; and DetermaIO, a proprietary gene expression assay.

