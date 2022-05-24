Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Releases FY 2022 Earnings Guidance

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY 2022 earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $0.55-$0.57 for the period, compared to the consensus estimate of $0.53. The company issued revenue guidance of $1.05 billion-$1.06 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $991.99 million.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on STVN. Citigroup dropped their price target on shares of Stevanato Group from $27.00 to $23.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $24.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Stevanato Group from $21.00 to $19.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Stevanato Group from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Stevanato Group from $30.00 to $22.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 9th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €24.44 ($26.00).

Get Stevanato Group alerts:

NYSE STVN opened at €16.19 ($17.22) on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is €17.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is €18.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.78 billion and a P/E ratio of 28.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22, a quick ratio of 2.01 and a current ratio of 2.48. Stevanato Group has a fifty-two week low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a fifty-two week high of €29.18 ($31.04).

Stevanato Group ( NYSE:STVN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported €0.11 ($0.12) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of €0.11 ($0.12). Stevanato Group had a return on equity of 16.39% and a net margin of 14.57%. The firm had revenue of €212.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of €212.23 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.13 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Stevanato Group will post 0.52 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Millennium Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Stevanato Group by 86.6% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 784,549 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,613,000 after purchasing an additional 364,115 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 3.4% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 6,366,679 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,097,000 after acquiring an additional 210,007 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 21.2% during the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 992,326 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,966,000 after acquiring an additional 173,332 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 17.2% during the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 1,091,835 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,512,000 after acquiring an additional 160,100 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in Stevanato Group by 146.8% during the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 254,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,708,000 after acquiring an additional 151,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.26% of the company’s stock.

About Stevanato Group (Get Rating)

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Stevanato Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stevanato Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.