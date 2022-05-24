Steve Ming Lo Sells 8,166 Shares of The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Stock

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 8,166 shares of RealReal stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.06, for a total transaction of $24,987.96. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 285,269 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $872,923.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.
NASDAQ:REAL traded down $0.51 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $2.68. 213,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,694,553. The company has a quick ratio of 2.17, a current ratio of 2.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.76. The RealReal, Inc. has a 1 year low of $2.77 and a 1 year high of $22.83. The company has a market cap of $252.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.09 and a beta of 2.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $6.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $9.35.
RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.47) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.64) by $0.17. RealReal had a negative net margin of 46.07% and a negative return on equity of 331.27%. The firm had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $136.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.62) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 48.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that The RealReal, Inc. will post -1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
REAL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $14.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $9.00 to $5.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of RealReal from $21.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of RealReal in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on shares of RealReal from $17.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.65.
About RealReal (Get Rating)
The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for consigned luxury goods in the United State. It offers various product categories, including women's, men's, kids', jewelry and watches, and home and art products. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.
