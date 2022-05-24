Steven Bender Sells 20,000 Shares of Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD) Stock

Cactus, Inc. (NYSE:WHD – Get Rating) VP Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.07, for a total transaction of $1,001,400.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 87,879 shares in the company, valued at $4,400,101.53. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Steven Bender also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, May 19th, Steven Bender sold 20,000 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.00, for a total transaction of $960,000.00.

On Monday, March 14th, Steven Bender sold 9,119 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.16, for a total transaction of $466,528.04.

On Friday, March 11th, Steven Bender sold 8,814 shares of Cactus stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.99, for a total transaction of $493,495.86.

Shares of NYSE:WHD traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $50.00. 207,787 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 490,548. Cactus, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $31.65 and a fifty-two week high of $64.18. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 5.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $47.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of 51.02 and a beta of 2.03.

Cactus ( NYSE:WHD Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.01. Cactus had a net margin of 11.73% and a return on equity of 8.10%. The business had revenue of $145.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.84 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.11 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 72.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that Cactus, Inc. will post 1.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Monday, May 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 26th. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.88%. Cactus’s payout ratio is 44.90%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its stake in Cactus by 45.9% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 4,864,730 shares of the company’s stock valued at $185,492,000 after buying an additional 1,529,839 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Cactus by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,987,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $226,236,000 after buying an additional 94,603 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 23.9% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,207,104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $120,973,000 after buying an additional 619,369 shares during the last quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp increased its stake in Cactus by 14.0% in the 1st quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 2,986,223 shares of the company’s stock valued at $169,438,000 after buying an additional 365,851 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clearbridge Investments LLC increased its stake in Cactus by 0.4% in the 1st quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 2,000,859 shares of the company’s stock valued at $113,529,000 after buying an additional 7,096 shares during the last quarter.

WHD has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Piper Sandler raised their price objective on shares of Cactus from $45.50 to $55.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Bank of America cut shares of Cactus from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Morgan Stanley cut shares of Cactus from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Monday, April 11th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cactus from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Cactus from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, February 28th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Cactus currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.83.

Cactus, Inc designs, manufactures, sells, and rents a range of wellheads and pressure control equipment in the United States, Australia, China, and the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia. The company's principal products include Cactus SafeDrill wellhead systems, Cactus SafeLink monobore, SafeClamp, and SafeInject systems, as well as frac stacks, zipper manifolds, and production trees.

