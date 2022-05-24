Steven P. Kent Buys 2,500 Shares of Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY) Stock

Byline Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) Director Steven P. Kent purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $23.71 per share, for a total transaction of $59,275.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 48,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,043.75. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

BY stock traded up $0.71 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $24.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 150,983 shares, compared to its average volume of 118,012. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $24.88 and its 200 day moving average price is $26.43. Byline Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.41 and a 1 year high of $29.15. The stock has a market cap of $924.16 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.81 and a beta of 1.29.

Byline Bancorp (NYSE:BY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.47 by $0.11. Byline Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.96% and a net margin of 28.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.57 EPS. Research analysts expect that Byline Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.1 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 9th will be issued a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.47%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 6th. Byline Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.88%.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Byline Bancorp in the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 66.8% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,167 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in Byline Bancorp by 89.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,000 after acquiring an additional 1,504 shares during the period. Parkside Investments LLC bought a new stake in Byline Bancorp during the first quarter valued at about $105,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Byline Bancorp by 39.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 4,582 shares of the company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289 shares during the last quarter. 44.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BY shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Byline Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Janney Montgomery Scott raised Byline Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 17th.

Byline Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Byline Bank that provides various banking products and services for small and medium sized businesses, commercial real estate and financial sponsors, and consumers in the United States. It offers various retail deposit products, including non-interest-bearing accounts, money market demand accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing checking accounts, and time deposits; ATM and debit cards; and online, mobile, and text banking services, as well as commercial deposits.

