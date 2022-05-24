Stifel Nicolaus Cuts Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM) Price Target to $120.00

Zoom Video Communications (NASDAQ:ZM – Get Rating) had its target price reduced by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $150.00 to $120.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Stifel Nicolaus’ price target suggests a potential upside of 34.33% from the company’s current price.

ZM has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird reduced their target price on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $190.00 to $180.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Zoom Video Communications from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $99.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, May 16th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $180.00 to $150.00 in a report on Friday, May 13th. Exane BNP Paribas initiated coverage on shares of Zoom Video Communications in a report on Tuesday, March 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $110.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of Zoom Video Communications from $385.00 to $295.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $179.58.

Shares of ZM opened at $89.33 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $105.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $149.04. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.72 billion, a PE ratio of 19.90, a P/E/G ratio of 3.38 and a beta of -0.66. Zoom Video Communications has a 1 year low of $79.03 and a 1 year high of $406.48.

Zoom Video Communications ( NASDAQ:ZM Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 23rd. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $1.07 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.07 billion. Zoom Video Communications had a net margin of 33.54% and a return on equity of 21.17%. The firm’s revenue was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Zoom Video Communications will post 1.38 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Eric S. Yuan sold 15,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.43, for a total value of $1,709,843.75. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Aparna Bawa sold 2,404 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.04, for a total transaction of $228,476.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 84,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,008,070.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 56,534 shares of company stock valued at $6,270,060 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 11.24% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Rise Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Zoom Video Communications in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 94.8% during the 4th quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 150 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 73 shares during the period. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 144.4% during the 4th quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares during the period. Global Trust Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zoom Video Communications by 1,035.7% during the 4th quarter. Global Trust Asset Management LLC now owns 159 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares during the period. Finally, City State Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Zoom Video Communications during the 4th quarter worth about $29,000. Institutional investors own 55.94% of the company’s stock.

Zoom Video Communications, Inc provides unified communications platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company offers Zoom Meetings that offers HD video, voice, chat, and content sharing through mobile devices, desktops, laptops, telephones, and conference room systems; Zoom Phone, an enterprise cloud phone system; and Zoom Chat enables users to share messages, images, audio files, and content in desktop, laptop, tablet, and mobile devices.

