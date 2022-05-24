STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM) Given a €39.50 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

STMicroelectronics (EPA:STM – Get Rating) has been assigned a €39.50 ($42.02) price target by research analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 7.21% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on STM. Deutsche Bank Rese… set a €48.00 ($51.06) price target on shares of STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, May 16th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €52.00 ($55.32) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a report on Monday, January 31st. Credit Suisse Group set a €65.00 ($69.15) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Berenberg Bank set a €48.00 ($51.06) price objective on STMicroelectronics in a research note on Thursday, March 17th.

STMicroelectronics stock traded up €0.05 ($0.05) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching €36.85 ($39.20). 1,821,021 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,270,000. STMicroelectronics has a twelve month low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a twelve month high of €21.45 ($22.82). The company has a fifty day moving average of €36.54 and a 200-day moving average of €39.57.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

