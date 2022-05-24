STMicroelectronics (STM) – Investment Analysts’ Weekly Ratings Updates

A number of firms have modified their ratings and price targets on shares of STMicroelectronics (EPA: STM) recently:

5/23/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/16/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

5/16/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/12/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

5/12/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.50 ($42.02) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

5/10/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

5/5/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €65.00 ($69.15) price target on by analysts at Credit Suisse Group AG.

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at UBS Group AG.

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

4/28/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at Deutsche Bank Rese….

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €39.00 ($41.49) price target on by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc..

4/27/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/14/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €30.00 ($31.91) price target on by analysts at Jefferies Financial Group Inc..

4/12/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €38.00 ($40.43) price target on by analysts at Barclays PLC.

4/11/2022 – STMicroelectronics was given a new €48.00 ($51.06) price target on by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co..

STM stock opened at €36.85 ($39.20) on Tuesday. STMicroelectronics has a 52-week low of €12.40 ($13.19) and a 52-week high of €21.45 ($22.82). The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is €36.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is €39.57.

STMicroelectronics N.V., together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells semiconductor products in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Americas, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through Automotive and Discrete Group; Analog, MEMS and Sensors Group; and Microcontrollers and Digital ICs Group segments.

