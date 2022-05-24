Stock Analysts’ Downgrades for May 24th (AB, ACSAY, AROW, BVN, CAAS, CIB, CLS, COHR, DVN, GRPTF)

Stock Analysts’ downgrades for Tuesday, May 24th:

AllianceBernstein (NYSE:AB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “ALLIANCE CAP MANAGEMENT L.P. provides diversified investment management services, primarily to pension funds, endowments, foreign financial institutions, and to individual investors. “

ACS, Actividades de Construcción y Servicios (OTCMKTS:ACSAY) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Arrow Financial (NASDAQ:AROW)

was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Arrow Financial Corporation is registered as a bank holding company. They own two nationally chartered banks, Glens Falls National Bank and Trust Company, and Saratoga National Bank and Trust Company, as well as two non-bank subsidiaries, the operations of which are not significant. They own directly or indirectly all voting stock of all its subsidiaries. The business of the Company consists primarily of the ownership, supervision and control of its bank subsidiaries. “

Compañía de Minas Buenaventura S.A.A. (NYSE:BVN) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “COMPAÑÍA DE MINAS BUENAVENTURA is a leading mining company producing precious metals and holding mining rights in Peru. Since its inception in 1953, Buenaventura has focused on exploration and exploitation activities both by its own and through joint ventures. Buenaventura also is an important shareholder of Minera Yanacocha S.R.L., one of the leading gold producers in Latin America. “

China Automotive Systems (NASDAQ:CAAS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “China Automotive Systems is a holding company and has no significant business operations other than their interest in Genesis in which they manufacture power steering systems and other component parts for automobiles. “

Bancolombia (NYSE:CIB) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “BanColombia is Colombia’s largest bank in terms of assets and also has the largest market participation in deposit products and loans. “

Celestica (NYSE:CLS) (TSE:CLS) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Celestica, Inc. is one of the largest electronics manufacturing services company in the world, serving the computer, and communications sectors. The company provides competitive manufacturing technology and service solutions for printed circuit assembly and system assembly, as well as post-manufacturing support to many of the world’s leading original equipment manufacturers. Celestica’s extensive depth and breadth of offerings supports a wide variety of customer requirements from low volume, high complexity custom products to high volume commodity products. “

Coherent (NASDAQ:COHR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Coherent, Inc. is an American company, designs, manufactures and markets laser systems and components, laser measurement and control products, optics, and laser accessories, which are used both in industry and scientific research. Their markets are the microelectronics industry (e.g., flat panel display manufacturing, integrated circuit packaging, and integrated circuit inspection), scientific research, OEM components, and materials processing (e.g., CO2 lasers for cutting metals). “

Devon Energy (NYSE:DVN) was downgraded by analysts at Johnson Rice from a buy rating to an accumulate rating.

Getlink (OTCMKTS:GRPTF) was downgraded by analysts at The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. from a buy rating to a neutral rating.

Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital (NYSE:HASI) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is a real estate investment trust. The Company provides debt and equity financing for infrastructure projects. Its infrastructure projects include Energy Efficiency Projects, Clean Energy Projects and Other Sustainable Infrastructure Projects. The company serves federal, state and local governments, commercial, utility, and industrial markets. Hannon Armstrong Sustainable Infrastructure Capital, Inc. is based in Annapolis, Maryland. “

Monro (NASDAQ:MNRO) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a strong sell rating. According to Zacks, “Monro Muffler Brake, Inc. is a chain of 1,118 Company-operated stores, 114 franchised locations, five wholesale locations, two retread facilities and 14 dealer-operated stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire sales and services. Monro Muffler Brake operates a chain of stores providing automotive undercar repair and tire services in the United States, operating under the brand names of Monro Muffler Brake and Service, Speedy Auto Service by Monro, Kimmel Tires – Auto Service and Tread Quarters Discount Tires. Monro began to diversify into a full line of undercar repair services. The Company has experienced significant growth in recent years through acquisitions and, to a lesser extent, the opening of new construction stores. “

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a hold rating to a sell rating. According to Zacks, “Medical Properties Trust, Inc. is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed to capitalize on the changing trends in healthcare delivery by acquiring and developing net-leased healthcare facilities. MPT’s financing model allows hospitals and other healthcare facilities to unlock the value of their underlying real estate in order to fund facility improvements, technology upgrades, staff additions and new construction. Facilities include acute care hospitals, inpatient rehabilitation hospitals, long-term acute care hospitals, and other medical and surgical facilities. “

Sema4 (NASDAQ:SMFR) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “Sema4 Holdings Corp is a patient-centered health intelligence company. It is transforming healthcare by applying AI and machine learning to multidimensional, longitudinal clinical and genomic data to build dynamic models of human health and defining optimal, individualized health trajectories. Sema4 Holdings Corp, formerly known as CM Life Sciences, is based in STAMFORD, Conn. “

Steel Dynamics (NASDAQ:STLD) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating. They currently have $82.00 price target on the stock. According to Zacks, “Earnings estimates for Steel Dynamics for the second quarter of 2022 have been going up over the past month. The company is expected to gain from acquisitions as well as strong liquidity and efforts to expand capacity. Steel Dynamics will also benefit from its investments to beef up capacity and upgrade facilities. The company is executing a number of projects that should add to capacity and boost profitability. The electric-arc-furnace (EAF) flat roll steel mill will strengthen its steelmaking capacity and value-added product capability. The company also has adequate liquidity to meet its short-term debt obligation. However, the company’s operations face challenges from higher input costs. The chip shortage has also led to a slowdown in steel demand in automotive. The steel industry is also reeling under sustained overcapacity.”

TRACON Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:TCON) was downgraded by analysts at Zacks Investment Research from a buy rating to a hold rating. According to Zacks, “TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. The company’s product candidate includes TRC105, TRC205 and TRC102 which are in different clinical stage for cancer, age-related macular degeneration and fibrotic diseases. TRACON Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in San Diego, California. “

