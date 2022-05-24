StockNews.com Begins Coverage on Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA)

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Empire State Realty OP (NYSE:ESBA – Get Rating) in a research report issued on Tuesday. The brokerage set a “hold” rating on the stock.

ESBA stock opened at $7.78 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76. Empire State Realty OP has a 1-year low of $7.30 and a 1-year high of $13.05.

Empire State Realty OP Company Profile (Get Rating)

Empire State Realty OP, L.P. operates as a subsidiary of Empire State Realty Trust, Inc

