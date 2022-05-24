StockNews.com Downgrades Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) to Hold

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Choice Hotels International from $136.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Choice Hotels International from $131.00 to $128.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and seven have given a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Choice Hotels International currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $139.57.

CHH traded up $0.88 on Monday, reaching $123.27. 212,855 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 287,069. The company’s 50 day moving average is $137.70 and its 200-day moving average is $143.27. The company has a market cap of $6.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.72, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 1.32. Choice Hotels International has a twelve month low of $110.94 and a twelve month high of $157.46. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 1.40 and a current ratio of 1.40.

Choice Hotels International ( NYSE:CHH Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.10. Choice Hotels International had a net margin of 29.19% and a return on equity of 119.10%. The firm had revenue of $257.73 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $253.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 40.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Choice Hotels International will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

In other news, SVP Scott E. Oaksmith sold 741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $136.63, for a total transaction of $101,242.83. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider David A. Pepper sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.07, for a total value of $45,021.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 30,312 shares in the company, valued at $4,548,921.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 21.15% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in CHH. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 1,016.8% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 744,549 shares of the company’s stock worth $88,498,000 after acquiring an additional 677,882 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 4.0% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,753,195 shares of the company’s stock worth $347,922,000 after acquiring an additional 105,850 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 22.2% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 5,810 shares of the company’s stock worth $734,000 after acquiring an additional 1,054 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 5.8% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 53,490 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,760,000 after acquiring an additional 2,956 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Choice Hotels International by 12.7% during the third quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 10,844 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,370,000 after acquiring an additional 1,219 shares during the period. 57.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates in Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

