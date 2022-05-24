StockNews.com Downgrades Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH) to Sell

Commerce Bancshares (NASDAQ:CBSH – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

CBSH has been the topic of a number of other reports. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Commerce Bancshares from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $70.00 in a research note on Monday, March 21st. Zacks Investment Research cut Commerce Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $75.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have issued a hold rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Commerce Bancshares currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $68.72.

NASDAQ CBSH traded up $1.32 during trading on Monday, hitting $66.85. 513,046 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 423,773. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83 and a beta of 0.82. The business has a 50 day moving average of $70.26 and a 200-day moving average of $70.43. Commerce Bancshares has a 12-month low of $61.81 and a 12-month high of $75.20.

Commerce Bancshares ( NASDAQ:CBSH Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.97 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.89 by $0.08. Commerce Bancshares had a net margin of 36.83% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The company had revenue of $340.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $348.21 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.06 EPS. Commerce Bancshares’s revenue for the quarter was down .4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts expect that Commerce Bancshares will post 3.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Douglas D. Neff sold 478 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.39, for a total value of $34,124.42. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John K. Handy sold 3,101 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.15, for a total value of $220,636.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 14,666 shares of company stock worth $1,051,669. 3.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter worth about $63,048,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,656,709 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $476,554,000 after purchasing an additional 544,292 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Commerce Bancshares by 5.5% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,179,897 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $699,766,000 after purchasing an additional 532,669 shares during the period. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in Commerce Bancshares in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,870,000. Finally, Commerce Bank boosted its stake in shares of Commerce Bancshares by 5.2% during the fourth quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 6,929,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $476,345,000 after purchasing an additional 344,336 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 67.85% of the company’s stock.

Commerce Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Commerce Bank that provides retail, mortgage banking, corporate, investment, trust, and asset management products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Consumer, Commercial, and Wealth.

