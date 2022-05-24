StockNews.com Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.

Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.

DMC Global ( NASDAQ:BOOM Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The industrial products company reported ($0.16) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.36) by $0.20. The business had revenue of $138.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $129.25 million. DMC Global had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a negative return on equity of 0.05%. The firm’s revenue was up 149.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.04 EPS. Equities analysts predict that DMC Global will post 0.21 EPS for the current year.

In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.

DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.

