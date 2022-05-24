StockNews.com Downgrades DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM) to Sell

DMC Global (NASDAQ:BOOM – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Roth Capital reduced their price objective on DMC Global from $50.00 to $35.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Sidoti reduced their price target on DMC Global from $55.00 to $41.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, DMC Global currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $41.33.
Shares of DMC Global stock traded up $0.01 on Monday, hitting $26.06. The company had a trading volume of 108,586 shares, compared to its average volume of 143,040. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $27.21 and a 200-day moving average of $34.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 2.11 and a quick ratio of 0.93. DMC Global has a twelve month low of $18.74 and a twelve month high of $63.50. The firm has a market capitalization of $508.09 million, a P/E ratio of -35.70, a P/E/G ratio of 5.95 and a beta of 1.36.
In other DMC Global news, Director Richard P. Graff sold 1,000 shares of DMC Global stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.58, for a total value of $34,580.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Kevin T. Longe sold 5,854 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.77, for a total transaction of $127,441.58. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 71,118 shares in the company, valued at $1,548,238.86. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 6,876 shares of company stock valued at $162,506 in the last 90 days. 1.80% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BOOM. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global during the first quarter worth about $42,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of DMC Global by 200.3% in the 4th quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 1,129 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 753 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in shares of DMC Global during the 3rd quarter worth $105,000. Orchard Capital Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DMC Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $202,000. Finally, Quadrature Capital Ltd bought a new position in DMC Global in the third quarter valued at about $205,000. Institutional investors own 96.59% of the company’s stock.
DMC Global Company Profile (Get Rating)
DMC Global Inc provides a suite of technical products for the energy, industrial, and infrastructure markets worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Arcadia, DynaEnergetics, and NobelClad. The Arcadia segment manufactures, assembles, and sells architectural building materials, including storefronts and entrances, windows, curtain walls, and interior partitions; architectural components, architectural framing systems, and sun control products; sliding and glazing systems; and engineered steel, aluminum, and wood door and window systems.
