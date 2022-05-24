StockNews.com Downgrades Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS) to Sell

Hingham Institution for Savings (NASDAQ:HIFS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Shares of HIFS traded up $3.52 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $305.43. 1,389 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,030. The company has a market capitalization of $650.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 0.92. Hingham Institution for Savings has a twelve month low of $282.55 and a twelve month high of $432.19. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $331.70 and its 200 day moving average price is $364.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.26 and a quick ratio of 1.26.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 346.1% in the 3rd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 8,449 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $2,845,000 after buying an additional 6,555 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the third quarter worth $223,000. Cape Cod Five Cents Savings Bank acquired a new position in shares of Hingham Institution for Savings in the 4th quarter valued at about $214,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Hingham Institution for Savings by 198.1% in the third quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $584,000 after acquiring an additional 1,153 shares during the period. Finally, Liontrust Investment Partners LLP bought a new position in Hingham Institution for Savings during the 3rd quarter worth $4,209,000.

Hingham Institution for Savings provides various financial products and services to individuals and businesses in the United States. It offers savings, checking, money market, demand deposit, and negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, as well as certificates of deposit. The company also provides commercial and residential real estate, construction, home equity, commercial, and consumer loans.

