StockNews.com Downgrades Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT) to Buy

Ingevity (NYSE:NGVT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ingevity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 target price for the company in a research note on Sunday, February 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.20.

Shares of NYSE:NGVT traded up $0.61 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $68.18. The company had a trading volume of 170,461 shares, compared to its average volume of 225,667. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 0.86. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $63.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $68.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.79 and a beta of 1.97. Ingevity has a one year low of $56.31 and a one year high of $88.58.

Ingevity ( NYSE:NGVT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The company reported $1.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.58. The business had revenue of $382.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $341.58 million. Ingevity had a net margin of 8.95% and a return on equity of 32.84%. The business’s revenue was up 19.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.27 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Ingevity will post 5.95 earnings per share for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in shares of Ingevity by 29.6% during the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 20,904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,339,000 after acquiring an additional 4,780 shares during the period. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 7.4% in the first quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 63,707 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,082,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the period. First Republic Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 6.1% in the first quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,159 shares during the period. Guggenheim Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 48.5% in the first quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 19,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,270,000 after purchasing an additional 6,471 shares during the period. Finally, Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. lifted its holdings in Ingevity by 158.8% in the first quarter. Inclusive Capital Partners L.P. now owns 2,006,405 shares of the company’s stock worth $128,550,000 after purchasing an additional 1,231,106 shares during the period. 96.34% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ingevity Corporation manufactures and sells specialty chemicals and activated carbon materials in North America, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and South America. The company operates through two segments, Performance Materials and Performance Chemicals. The Performance Materials segment engineers, manufactures, and sells hardwood-based and chemically activated carbon products primarily for use in gasoline vapor emission control systems in cars, motorcycles, trucks, and boats.

