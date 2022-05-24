StockNews.com Downgrades ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT) to Hold

ManTech International (NASDAQ:MANT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Tuesday.

Several other equities analysts have also weighed in on MANT. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of ManTech International from $84.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of ManTech International from $77.00 to $89.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ManTech International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. William Blair upgraded shares of ManTech International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on shares of ManTech International in a research note on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ManTech International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $88.14.

Shares of MANT opened at $95.01 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.89 billion, a PE ratio of 28.70, a PEG ratio of 10.89 and a beta of 0.74. The company’s 50-day moving average is $85.32 and its 200-day moving average is $79.09. ManTech International has a fifty-two week low of $66.91 and a fifty-two week high of $95.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.66.

ManTech International ( NASDAQ:MANT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $675.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $639.43 million. ManTech International had a net margin of 5.24% and a return on equity of 9.15%. The company’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.88 earnings per share. Analysts predict that ManTech International will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other ManTech International news, major shareholder George J. Pedersen sold 9,384,843 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $78.22, for a total transaction of $734,082,419.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 33.59% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MANT. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 1,578.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 705 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 663 shares in the last quarter. Pinebridge Investments L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $51,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio boosted its stake in shares of ManTech International by 9.9% in the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 1,746 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $127,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of ManTech International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Institutional investors own 97.93% of the company’s stock.

ManTech International Corporation provides technology solutions and services for U.S. defense, intelligence community, and federal civilian agencies worldwide. The company offers cyber solutions and services, including security operations, threat intelligence, incident response and forensics, boundary defense, security systems engineering, infrastructure security, and computer forensics and exploitation.

