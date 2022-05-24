StockNews.com Downgrades Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO) to Hold

Peoples Bancorp (NASDAQ:PEBO – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

PEBO has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler increased their target price on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $42.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, April 30th. Raymond James lowered shares of Peoples Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, B. Riley dropped their price target on shares of Peoples Bancorp from $38.00 to $36.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th.

Shares of PEBO opened at $27.35 on Tuesday. Peoples Bancorp has a 12 month low of $26.56 and a 12 month high of $34.63. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.77 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.39. The stock has a market capitalization of $777.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.28 and a beta of 0.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Peoples Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PEBO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.19. Peoples Bancorp had a net margin of 20.24% and a return on equity of 9.93%. The business had revenue of $74.75 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $74.99 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Peoples Bancorp will post 3.07 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Peoples Bancorp news, EVP Michael Ryan Kirkham sold 818 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.83, for a total transaction of $26,036.94. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 2.42% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Peoples Bancorp in the third quarter valued at about $25,000. Captrust Financial Advisors raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 103.3% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 1,043 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 530 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 62.9% in the first quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 1,605 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 60.0% in the first quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 1,600 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp by 45.9% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,289 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $74,000 after purchasing an additional 720 shares during the period. 48.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp Inc operates as the holding company for Peoples Bank that provides commercial and retail banking products and services. The company accepts various deposit products, including demand deposit accounts, savings accounts, money market accounts, and certificates of deposit; and provides commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, construction, finance, residential real estate, and consumer indirect and direct loans, as well as home equity lines of credit and overdrafts.

