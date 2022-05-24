StockNews.com Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.
Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.
Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $599.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.
In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.
TrustCo Bank Corp NY Company Profile (Get Rating)
TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.
