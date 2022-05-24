StockNews.com Downgrades TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST) to Hold

TrustCo Bank Corp NY (NASDAQ:TRST – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded TrustCo Bank Corp NY from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th.

Shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY stock traded up $0.42 during trading on Monday, reaching $31.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 157,081 shares, compared to its average volume of 69,951. TrustCo Bank Corp NY has a 12-month low of $29.78 and a 12-month high of $41.47. The company has a market capitalization of $599.91 million, a P/E ratio of 9.30 and a beta of 0.98. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $31.68 and a 200-day moving average price of $33.03.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY ( NASDAQ:TRST Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The bank reported $0.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.20. TrustCo Bank Corp NY had a return on equity of 10.94% and a net margin of 34.79%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. Analysts predict that TrustCo Bank Corp NY will post 3.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, General Counsel Michael James Hall bought 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $31.72 per share, for a total transaction of $31,720.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 3,634 shares in the company, valued at $115,270.48. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last quarter, insiders have acquired 2,125 shares of company stock worth $69,616. 2.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,836,175 shares of the bank’s stock worth $90,558,000 after purchasing an additional 32,718 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.8% in the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,352,121 shares of the bank’s stock worth $43,173,000 after acquiring an additional 50,079 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 1.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 933,905 shares of the bank’s stock worth $29,820,000 after acquiring an additional 16,088 shares during the last quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 10.0% in the first quarter. Systematic Financial Management LP now owns 753,274 shares of the bank’s stock worth $24,052,000 after acquiring an additional 68,324 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of TrustCo Bank Corp NY by 3.0% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 712,963 shares of the bank’s stock worth $23,009,000 after acquiring an additional 21,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.08% of the company’s stock.

TrustCo Bank Corp NY operates as the holding company for Trustco Bank, a federal savings bank that provides personal and business banking services to individuals, partnerships, and corporations. The company accepts deposits; and offers loans and investments. It also operates as a real estate investment trust that acquires, holds, and manages real estate mortgage assets, including residential mortgage loans and mortgage-backed securities.

