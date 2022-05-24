StockNews.com Lowers Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT) to Hold

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on AMAT. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their price objective on Applied Materials to $115.00 in a report on Friday. Cowen reduced their target price on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Applied Materials from $172.00 to $130.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $155.00.

NASDAQ AMAT traded up $3.47 during trading on Monday, reaching $109.93. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,661,277 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,574,767. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $119.58 and a 200 day moving average of $135.84. Applied Materials has a one year low of $101.33 and a one year high of $167.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $97.11 billion, a PE ratio of 14.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 2.51 and a quick ratio of 1.78.

Applied Materials ( NASDAQ:AMAT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 19th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.85 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.90 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $6.25 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.35 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.20% and a return on equity of 56.59%. The business’s revenue was up 11.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.63 EPS. Research analysts expect that Applied Materials will post 8.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a stock repurchase program on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to reacquire up to 5.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.5% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 40,177,420 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,295,384,000 after acquiring an additional 192,537 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 21.5% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 33,850,576 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $4,461,584,000 after acquiring an additional 5,980,777 shares in the last quarter. Capital International Investors raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 6.9% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 24,875,796 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $3,278,728,000 after acquiring an additional 1,607,427 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 17,016,315 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,671,813,000 after acquiring an additional 62,513 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG raised its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 7,933,311 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $1,248,387,000 after acquiring an additional 1,003,013 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

