StockNews.com Lowers Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU) to Sell

Community Bank System (NYSE:CBU – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on CBU. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Piper Sandler downgraded shares of Community Bank System from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd.

NYSE CBU traded up $0.64 during trading on Monday, hitting $64.60. The company had a trading volume of 194,290 shares, compared to its average volume of 234,381. The company’s fifty day moving average is $67.66 and its 200-day moving average is $71.39. The company has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.17 and a beta of 0.68. Community Bank System has a one year low of $62.08 and a one year high of $82.10.

Community Bank System ( NYSE:CBU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.76 by $0.11. Community Bank System had a net margin of 28.70% and a return on equity of 9.14%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.97 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Community Bank System will post 3.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Sally A. Steele sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, April 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.52, for a total value of $665,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 41,506 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,760,979.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeffrey M. Levy sold 954 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.54, for a total transaction of $67,295.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,954 shares of company stock worth $863,095 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 1.63% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in Community Bank System by 10.2% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 27,252 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,030,000 after acquiring an additional 2,517 shares during the period. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Community Bank System by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 37,528 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,795,000 after acquiring an additional 1,496 shares during the period. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in Community Bank System by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 21,500 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,601,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Jackson Creek Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,128,000. Finally, Cim Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Community Bank System during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Institutional investors own 75.12% of the company’s stock.

Community Bank System, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and other financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market deposit accounts, as well as time deposits.

