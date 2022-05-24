StockNews.com Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Hold

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.

A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.

Shares of FBMS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,201. The firm has a market cap of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.

First Bancshares ( NASDAQ:FBMS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.72 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.72. First Bancshares had a net margin of 30.15% and a return on equity of 9.67%. On average, research analysts forecast that First Bancshares will post 3.09 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.

