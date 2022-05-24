StockNews.com Lowers First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS) to Hold

First Bancshares (NASDAQ:FBMS – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report released on Monday.
A number of other equities analysts also recently issued reports on FBMS. DA Davidson reduced their price target on First Bancshares to $4.00 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of First Bancshares from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th.
Shares of FBMS traded up $0.36 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $29.96. The stock had a trading volume of 46,885 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,201. The firm has a market cap of $651.21 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.79 and a beta of 1.07. First Bancshares has a 12 month low of $28.95 and a 12 month high of $42.89. The business has a fifty day moving average of $32.94 and a 200 day moving average of $36.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.69.
Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in First Bancshares during the 4th quarter worth $57,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 72.8% in the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,398 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 1,010 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 96.1% in the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,669 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $104,000 after purchasing an additional 1,308 shares during the period. UBS Group AG lifted its position in First Bancshares by 1,274.0% in the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,496 shares of the bank’s stock worth $213,000 after purchasing an additional 5,096 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bancshares by 94.0% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 5,751 shares of the bank’s stock worth $223,000 after buying an additional 2,786 shares in the last quarter. 65.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
First Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
The First Bancshares, Inc operates as the bank holding company for The First, A National Banking Association that provides general commercial and retail banking services. The company operates through three segments: Commercial/Retail Bank, Mortgage Banking Division, and Holding Company. It offers deposit services, including checking, NOW, and savings accounts; other time deposits, such as daily money market accounts and longer-term certificates of deposit; and individual retirement and health savings accounts.
