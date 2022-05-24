StockNews.com Lowers Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC) to Hold

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on HWC. Stephens dropped their target price on shares of Hancock Whitney from $59.00 to $58.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $60.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:HWC traded up $0.85 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 589,803 shares, compared to its average volume of 468,245. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $49.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $51.36. The company has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a PE ratio of 8.86 and a beta of 1.42. Hancock Whitney has a fifty-two week low of $39.07 and a fifty-two week high of $59.82.

Hancock Whitney ( NASDAQ:HWC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.08. Hancock Whitney had a net margin of 36.08% and a return on equity of 14.18%. The company had revenue of $311.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $316.28 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.21 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Hancock Whitney will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HWC. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the first quarter worth $25,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Hancock Whitney during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 657.5% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 526 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 81.0% during the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 760 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Hancock Whitney by 151.1% during the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 904 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 544 shares during the period. 78.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

