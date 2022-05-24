StockNews.com Lowers Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW) to Sell

Limelight Networks (NASDAQ:LLNW – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note issued on Monday.

LLNW has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Raymond James boosted their price objective on Limelight Networks from $5.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 11th. Cowen raised Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $4.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Limelight Networks from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Northland Securities upgraded Limelight Networks from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $6.50 in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Limelight Networks from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Limelight Networks currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $5.34.

Get Limelight Networks alerts:

NASDAQ LLNW traded up $0.02 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $3.52. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 786,226 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,072,487. The company’s 50-day moving average is $4.44 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.31. The firm has a market capitalization of $486.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.03 and a beta of 0.83. Limelight Networks has a 1-year low of $2.30 and a 1-year high of $5.55.

Limelight Networks ( NASDAQ:LLNW Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The information services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of ($0.09). The company had revenue of $58.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.15 million. Limelight Networks had a negative return on equity of 24.22% and a negative net margin of 22.60%. Limelight Networks’s revenue was up 13.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($0.11) EPS. Equities analysts forecast that Limelight Networks will post -0.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Limelight Networks news, Director David Peterschmidt bought 68,100 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 29th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.59 per share, with a total value of $244,479.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 144,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $517,588.25. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Bob Lyons purchased 55,501 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 4th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $3.60 per share, for a total transaction of $199,803.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,123,963 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,046,266.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 10.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LLNW. Janus Henderson Group PLC acquired a new position in shares of Limelight Networks in the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Limelight Networks in the first quarter worth $47,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in shares of Limelight Networks by 25.5% in the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 19,998 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 4,066 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the fourth quarter valued at $52,000. Finally, Independent Advisor Alliance acquired a new stake in Limelight Networks during the first quarter valued at $67,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 51.29% of the company’s stock.

Limelight Networks Company Profile (Get Rating)

Limelight Networks, Inc provides content delivery network and related services in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates private global networks with distributed computing resources and extensive connectivity to last-mile broadband network providers; offers live and on-demand video delivery services; and provides online video platforms that integrates and manages advanced video delivery.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Limelight Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Limelight Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.