StockNews.com Lowers PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL) to Sell

PayPal (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $272.00 to $190.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Evercore ISI dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $342.00 to $245.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of PayPal from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $102.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 15th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $250.00 to $200.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of PayPal from $190.00 to $139.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and thirty have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $152.83.

NASDAQ:PYPL opened at $81.18 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $98.84 and its 200 day simple moving average is $139.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 1.19 and a quick ratio of 1.19. PayPal has a one year low of $71.83 and a one year high of $310.16. The company has a market cap of $94.01 billion, a PE ratio of 26.79, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 1.39.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The credit services provider reported $0.88 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.88. PayPal had a net margin of 13.87% and a return on equity of 17.90%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that PayPal will post 2.7 EPS for the current year.

In other PayPal news, EVP Peggy Alford sold 14,767 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.32, for a total transaction of $1,259,920.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 39,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,403,500.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jonathan Auerbach sold 40,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.62, for a total transaction of $4,100,164.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Level Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. LFA Lugano Financial Advisors SA purchased a new stake in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of PayPal in the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. Disciplined Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 203.6% in the fourth quarter. Disciplined Investments LLC now owns 170 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Addison Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of PayPal by 100.7% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 279 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 140 shares during the last quarter. 75.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates a technology platform that enables digital payments on behalf of merchants and consumers worldwide. It provides payment solutions under the PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, Zettle, Hyperwallet, Honey, and Paidy names. The company's payments platform allows consumers to send and receive payments in approximately 200 markets and in approximately 100 currencies, withdraw funds to their bank accounts in 56 currencies, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in 25 currencies.

