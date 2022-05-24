StockNews.com Lowers United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI) to Sell

United Community Banks (NASDAQ:UCBI – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Monday.

UCBI has been the subject of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of United Community Banks from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Raymond James cut shares of United Community Banks from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th.

UCBI stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, hitting $30.57. The company had a trading volume of 484,623 shares, compared to its average volume of 745,283. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $32.42 and a 200-day moving average price of $34.88. The stock has a market cap of $3.24 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.85 and a beta of 1.07. United Community Banks has a 12 month low of $27.62 and a 12 month high of $39.32. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

United Community Banks ( NASDAQ:UCBI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $0.50 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.53 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $202.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $202.89 million. United Community Banks had a net margin of 32.10% and a return on equity of 11.93%. The business’s revenue was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. Equities analysts expect that United Community Banks will post 2.65 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO H Lynn Harton sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.11, for a total value of $175,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 242,222 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,504,414.42. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in UCBI. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 19.1% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 15,623,173 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $543,687,000 after purchasing an additional 2,505,834 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors acquired a new position in United Community Banks in the 1st quarter worth $75,829,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 34.7% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,258,337 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $218,903,000 after purchasing an additional 1,611,842 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 297.5% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,750,451 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $62,911,000 after purchasing an additional 1,310,082 shares during the period. Finally, Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in United Community Banks by 231.2% in the 1st quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 1,488,855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $51,812,000 after purchasing an additional 1,039,312 shares during the period. 79.51% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

United Community Banks, Inc operates as the financial holding company for United Community Bank that provides financial products and services to commercial, retail, government, education, energy, health care, and real estate sectors. The company accepts various deposit products, including checking, savings, money market, and other deposit accounts.

