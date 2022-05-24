StockNews.com Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Sell

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
WBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 2,207,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,713. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Welbilt has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $25.19.
Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.
Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)
Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Welbilt (WBT)
- Palo Alto Networks Bottoms But A Rebound May Not Be Coming
- Stock Market Downgrades Are Dragging The S&P 500 Lower
- Under Armor Stock is Getting Undervalued
- Time to Ring the Register on Funko Stock
- The Institutions Go Long Saia, Inc In Q2
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.