StockNews.com Lowers Welbilt (NYSE:WBT) to Sell

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

WBT traded up $0.29 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $23.30. 2,207,744 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,714,713. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a PE ratio of 50.65 and a beta of 2.03. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.62 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.95, a current ratio of 3.19 and a quick ratio of 2.43. Welbilt has a one year low of $19.49 and a one year high of $25.19.

Get Welbilt alerts:

Welbilt (NYSE:WBT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The industrial products company reported $0.10 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by ($0.09). Welbilt had a net margin of 4.18% and a return on equity of 29.17%. The firm had revenue of $330.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $346.80 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.08 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that Welbilt will post 0.9 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of WBT. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in Welbilt by 4,021.4% during the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,074,722 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $71,456,000 after purchasing an additional 3,000,118 shares during the last quarter. PSquared Asset Management AG bought a new stake in Welbilt during the 3rd quarter worth about $61,586,000. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Welbilt by 76.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 5,618,286 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $133,547,000 after acquiring an additional 2,434,481 shares during the last quarter. Omni Partners US LLC bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,963,000. Finally, Omni Event Management Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Welbilt in the 4th quarter valued at about $53,201,000. Institutional investors own 87.52% of the company’s stock.

Welbilt Company Profile (Get Rating)

Welbilt is a leading global supplier of commercial foodservice equipment. Their broad, award-winning hot- and cold-side product portfolio includes many brands, including Cleveland Range, Convotherm, Delfield, Frymaster, Garland, Kolpak, Lincoln, Manitowac, Merco, Merrychef, and Multiplex Beverage.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Welbilt Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Welbilt and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.