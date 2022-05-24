StockNews.com Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Hold”

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.
Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.
Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 45,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,050. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.
About Aptevo Therapeutics
Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.
