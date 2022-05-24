StockNews.com Upgrades Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO) to “Hold”

Aptevo Therapeutics (NASDAQ:APVO – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Monday.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on APVO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Aptevo Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on Aptevo Therapeutics from $69.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Friday, May 13th.

Shares of APVO stock traded up $0.28 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $4.83. 45,304 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 190,050. Aptevo Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.45 and a 1 year high of $31.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $4.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $6.58.

Aptevo Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:APVO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The biotechnology company reported ($1.55) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.15) by ($0.40). Aptevo Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 717.67% and a negative net margin of 222.55%. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Aptevo Therapeutics will post -6.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Aptevo Therapeutics by 163.4% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 8,364 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $187,000 after acquiring an additional 5,189 shares during the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $211,000. Franklin Resources Inc. acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at about $242,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $152,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new position in Aptevo Therapeutics in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 33.64% of the company’s stock.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing immunotherapeutic candidates for the treatment of various forms of cancer in the United States. Its lead clinical candidate is APVO436, a bispecific T-cell engaging antibody candidate that is in Phase 1b clinical trial for acute myelogenous leukemia and myelodysplastic syndrome.

