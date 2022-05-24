StockNews.com Upgrades Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI) to “Buy”

Fiesta Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FRGI – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Fiesta Restaurant Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 16th.

Shares of FRGI stock traded up $0.06 on Monday, reaching $7.06. The stock had a trading volume of 132,143 shares, compared to its average volume of 167,514. The stock has a market cap of $182.99 million, a P/E ratio of 16.81 and a beta of 2.07. Fiesta Restaurant Group has a 1 year low of $5.89 and a 1 year high of $15.62. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $7.30 and a 200 day simple moving average of $9.12.

Fiesta Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FRGI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 9th. The restaurant operator reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Fiesta Restaurant Group had a negative return on equity of 1.80% and a net margin of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $89.32 million during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.07 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Fiesta Restaurant Group will post 0.16 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of FRGI. Royal Bank of Canada raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,637 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $412,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 11.2% during the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 17,094 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 1,722 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 8.6% during the first quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 22,504 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,787 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 1.5% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 170,627 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,870,000 after acquiring an additional 2,489 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC raised its position in Fiesta Restaurant Group by 15.9% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 18,580 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $204,000 after acquiring an additional 2,547 shares in the last quarter. 98.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Fiesta Restaurant Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises fast-casual restaurants. It operates its fast-casual restaurants under the Pollo Tropical and Taco Cabana brands. The company's Pollo Tropical restaurants offer fire-grilled and citrus marinated chicken, and other freshly prepared tropical inspired menu items; and Taco Cabana restaurants that provide Mexican inspired food made fresh by hand.

