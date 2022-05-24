StockNews.com Upgrades Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM) to “Buy”

Iridium Communications (NASDAQ:IRDM – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday.

IRDM has been the subject of several other research reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $44.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $48.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Raymond James upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $47.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of Iridium Communications from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Iridium Communications from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $47.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

Shares of IRDM opened at $36.88 on Tuesday. Iridium Communications has a fifty-two week low of $31.73 and a fifty-two week high of $48.95. The company has a market capitalization of $4.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -3,688.00 and a beta of 1.17. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $38.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 3.38 and a current ratio of 3.67.

Iridium Communications ( NASDAQ:IRDM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The technology company reported $0.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.03. Iridium Communications had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a negative return on equity of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $168.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $156.83 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.04) earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 14.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Iridium Communications will post 0.07 EPS for the current year.

Iridium Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Monday, March 7th that authorizes the company to repurchase $300.00 million in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to repurchase up to 5.8% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other Iridium Communications news, Director Steven B. Pfeiffer sold 3,002 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.60, for a total value of $118,879.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Henrik O. Schliemann sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.95, for a total transaction of $116,850.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 2.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Iridium Communications during the 4th quarter worth approximately $29,000. CWM LLC increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 95.0% during the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 739 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 360 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 82.9% during the 4th quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,101 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 499 shares in the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 392.2% during the 4th quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 1,206 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 961 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Founders Capital Management increased its stake in shares of Iridium Communications by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Founders Capital Management now owns 2,800 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $116,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. 97.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Iridium Communications Inc provides mobile voice and data communications services and products to businesses, the United States and international governments, non-governmental organizations, and consumers worldwide. The company offers postpaid mobile voice and data satellite communications; prepaid mobile voice satellite communications; push-to-talk; broadband data; and Internet of Things (IoT) services.

