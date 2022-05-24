StockNews.com Upgrades KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) to “Buy”

KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on KLA from $400.00 to $375.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Cowen upped their price objective on KLA from $375.00 to $415.00 in a research note on Friday, January 28th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $335.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on KLA from $475.00 to $425.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on KLA from $402.00 to $385.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, KLA has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $437.40.

KLAC stock traded up $5.70 during trading on Monday, hitting $341.18. The company had a trading volume of 1,085,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,498,864. The business has a 50-day moving average of $341.60 and a 200-day moving average of $374.80. KLA has a one year low of $287.44 and a one year high of $457.12. The stock has a market cap of $50.92 billion, a PE ratio of 16.56, a PEG ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a current ratio of 2.33, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91.

KLA ( NASDAQ:KLAC Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $5.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.80 by $0.33. KLA had a return on equity of 78.72% and a net margin of 36.41%. The firm had revenue of $2.29 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.20 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.85 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 26.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that KLA will post 20.91 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CFO Bren D. Higgins sold 1,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $355.06, for a total transaction of $503,475.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.16% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $598,653,000. C2C Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $401,488,000. 1832 Asset Management L.P. raised its stake in KLA by 53,951.8% during the fourth quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. now owns 584,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $252,104,000 after buying an additional 583,219 shares during the last quarter. Maj Invest Holding A S purchased a new position in KLA during the fourth quarter valued at $241,793,000. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of KLA by 128.3% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 921,422 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $337,296,000 after purchasing an additional 517,870 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 87.13% of the company’s stock.

KLA Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nanoelectronics industries worldwide. The company offers chip and wafer manufacturing products, including defect inspection and review systems, metrology solutions, in situ process monitoring products, computational lithography software, and data analytics systems for chip manufacturers to manage yield throughout the semiconductor fabrication process.

