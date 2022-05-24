StockNews.com Upgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.
Shares of NASDAQ LTBR remained flat at $$5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 87,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,946. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.60.
Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.
Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.
