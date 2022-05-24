StockNews.com Upgrades Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR) to Sell

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com to a “sell” rating in a research report issued on Monday.

Shares of NASDAQ LTBR remained flat at $$5.72 during mid-day trading on Monday. 87,596 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 205,946. The stock has a market cap of $60.57 million, a PE ratio of -3.64 and a beta of 3.06. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $7.70 and a 200 day moving average of $7.88. Lightbridge has a 52 week low of $4.48 and a 52 week high of $14.60.

Get Lightbridge alerts:

Lightbridge (NASDAQ:LTBR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 24th. The energy company reported ($0.79) EPS for the quarter.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of LTBR. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth about $99,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in Lightbridge in the 4th quarter worth approximately $102,000. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Lightbridge by 30.1% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 15,579 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $103,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp acquired a new stake in Lightbridge during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $108,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.85% of the company’s stock.

Lightbridge Company Profile (Get Rating)

Lightbridge Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops nuclear fuel technology under the Lightbridge Fuel name. It focuses on developing and commercializing metallic nuclear fuels that could enhance resistance of nuclear fuel in existing and new nuclear reactors with a meaningful impact on addressing climate change and air pollution.

Featured Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Lightbridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightbridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.