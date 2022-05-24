StockNews.com Upgrades Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) to “Hold”

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

SWX has been the topic of several other reports. TheStreet raised Southwest Gas from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on Southwest Gas from $84.00 to $101.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Bank of America upgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $81.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $89.00.

Shares of SWX stock traded down $1.08 on Monday, reaching $92.89. 383,554 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 514,170. The company has a market capitalization of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 0.11. Southwest Gas has a 12-month low of $62.54 and a 12-month high of $95.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.78. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $84.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $74.16.

Southwest Gas ( NYSE:SWX Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The utilities provider reported $1.61 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by $0.05. Southwest Gas had a return on equity of 7.62% and a net margin of 4.42%. The business had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.82 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Southwest Gas will post 4.57 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of SWX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its stake in Southwest Gas by 363.0% in the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,884,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $132,008,000 after purchasing an additional 1,477,485 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 9.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,140,343 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $793,886,000 after purchasing an additional 857,178 shares during the period. Cohen & Steers Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 814.2% during the third quarter. Cohen & Steers Inc. now owns 775,564 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $51,870,000 after purchasing an additional 690,726 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Southwest Gas by 11.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 6,646,936 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $520,388,000 after purchasing an additional 690,696 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Southwest Gas during the fourth quarter worth approximately $46,660,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.29% of the company’s stock.

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, distributes and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through Natural Gas Distribution, Utility Infrastructure Services, and Pipeline and Storage segments. It also provides trenching, installation, and replacement of underground pipes, as well as maintenance services for energy distribution systems.

